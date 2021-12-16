White House: Biden plans to run for reelection with Harris in 2024

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a White House press briefing, ABC News senior White House correspondent Mary K. Bruce asked Jean-Pierre to address a recent report from The Wall Street Journal in which Harris was asked if Biden intended to run for reelection in 2024.

“She didn’t say yes,” Bruce noted. “She just said that the two of them hadn’t talked about it. Of course, you all and the president himself has said that he does plan to seek reelection. So what’s the disconnect here?”

HARRIS SAYS SHE AND BIDEN HAVEN’T TALKED ABOUT REELECTION

“Well, I mean, I can’t speak to a conversation that the vice president and the president have,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I could only say what and reiterate what Jen [Psaki] has said, and what the president has said himself, that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024. I don’t have anymore to add.”

When asked for clarification regarding whether Biden plans to keep Harris as his running mate if he runs again, Jean-Pierre said, “Yes, he does. There’s no change.”

Harris told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that she and Biden have not discussed whether he plans to run for a second term, even after the White House’s assurances that the president intends to do so.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about reelection, because we haven’t completed our first year, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Harris.

“I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it,” she added. “We’re building back up our economy, and we are reestablishing America’s role in the context of our allies and partners around the world.”

Harris’ comments came amid speculation whether the 79-year-old Biden will choose to run again, especially given his age and poor poll ratings.

