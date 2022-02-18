White House accuses Noem of ‘attacking LGBT youth’ by signing women’s sports law

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over a new law in the state, claiming she advanced “policies that attack trans youth” and funded “ads attacking LGBT youth”

NOEM SIGNS BILL BANNING TRANSGENDER PARTICIPATION IN GIRLS’ SPORTS

Jean-Pierre’s remarks came in a tweet from her official White House account and linked to footage of Noem being questioned about statistics which show LGBTQ youth in the South Dakota being diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

“Here’s a start for you, Governor,” Jean-Pierre wrote in a tweet from her official account. “1. Don’t advance policies that attack trans youth, 2. Don’t fund ads attacking LGBT youth, 3. support @POTUS’ agenda to enhance support for youth mental health needs, with funding made available through the American Rescue Plan.”

Earlier this month, Noem signed into law a bill to ban transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s school sports.

“This bill’s about fairness,” the Republican said after she signed Senate Bill 46. “It’s about allowing biological females… to compete fairly on a level playing field that gives them opportunities for success.”

Noem positioned her signing of the bill as a defense of Title IX, federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination in school and education programs on the basis of sex.

Last year, Noem vetoed similar legislation, sending it back to the legislature with requests to change provisions related to college sports, which she said would be unworkable for organizations that compete on a national level.

Noem defended her actions in January, saying she “did not veto a bill.”

“What I did was, I asked my legislature for changes, and they rejected it,” Noem said. “So immediately that very same day I put executive orders in place to protect girls’ sports.”

Opponents of last year’s bill argued that it could open the state up to lawsuits from the NCAA, jeopardizing the state’s ability to hold nationally sanctioned events.

Fox News’ Michael Lee and Andrew Murray contributed to this article.