When does the Trump impeachment trial start and how do I watch?

Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins in the Senate on Tuesday — this time for charges of incitement of an insurrection prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol chaos.

When does the trial start?

The trial is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST and will be aired live on Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital. Digital will offer up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth breakouts featured on the home page.

What will Fox News coverage look like?

Kicking off the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m. EST will be FNC’s co-anchor of “America Reports” (weekdays, 1-3 p.m. ET) John Roberts alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith live from New York. They will be joined by chief political anchor and anchor of “Special Report” (weekdays, 6 p.m. ET) Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of “The Story” (weekdays, 3 p.m. ET). MacCallum will continue to helm FNC’s coverage of the trial during “The Story,” and “Your World’s” Neil Cavuto will provide ongoing reporting at 4 p.m. ET. Baier will take over at 6 p.m. ET during “Special Report.” Analysis of the proceedings will continue throughout the evening.

REPUBLICAN WHO CALLED ON TRUMP TO RESIGN ADMITS CONVICTION ‘VERY UNLIKELY’

Contributions throughout the day will be provided by FNC’s all-star panel, including “FOX News Sunday’s” Chris Wallace along with chief legal correspondent and “FOX News @ Night” anchor Shannon Bream and contributors Karl Rove and former independent counsel Ken Starr. FNC contributor and former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew McCarthy will also offer constitutional expertise and legal analysis.

Additionally, at the start of the Senate trial on Tuesday, FNC will offer all FOX affiliates coverage from Washington provided by FNC’s Gillian Turner. Stations can also livestream the trial on digital and social platforms without interrupting their regularly scheduled programming.

How long will the trial last?

It’s not clear how long the trial will last, but it’s expected to be much shorter than the former president’s first three-week-long impeachment trial.

Trump’s acquittal is likely, as 67 senators would have to vote in favor of impeachment for a conviction — and most Republicans (who have 50 seats in the Senate) have indicated they are against the trial. Still, senators will have to remain in the chamber and listen to hours of testimony from House Democrats as they relay the events that occurred when pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol and tie the president’s election fraud claims to the violence and unrest.

Then-President Trump was impeached in the House on Jan. 13. The final vote was 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats to vote for impeachment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., House impeachment manager, requested last week that Trump testify at the trial after his legal team denied any involvement in the Capitol breach, and Trump immediately denied the request. Trump’s legal team has argued the trial is unconstitutional after a president is out of office and doubled down on the president’s claim of election fraud.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.