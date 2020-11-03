When do polls close in each state?

While a historic number of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly every state will hold in-person voting on Election Day.

Washington state and Oregon are voting by mail and will allow voters to deposit their ballots in any official drop box on Election Day.

Here’s a look at what times the last polls close on Election Day. All times are local to the state.

6 p.m.

Indiana

Kentucky

7 p.m.

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

9 p.m.

Iowa

New York

North Dakota