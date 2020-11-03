When do polls close in each state?
While a historic number of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly every state will hold in-person voting on Election Day.
Washington state and Oregon are voting by mail and will allow voters to deposit their ballots in any official drop box on Election Day.
Here’s a look at what times the last polls close on Election Day. All times are local to the state.
6 p.m.
Indiana
Kentucky
7 p.m.
Alabama
Arizona
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Kansas
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Wyoming
7:30 p.m.
Arkansas
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m.
Alaska
California
Connecticut
Delaware
Idaho
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Utah
Washington
Washington, D.C.
Wisconsin
9 p.m.
Iowa
New York
North Dakota