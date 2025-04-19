What is REAL ID? Deadline approaches for new identification cards required to fly domestically

Due to a security law passed 20 years ago, many Americans are now required to update their driver’s license or identification cards to become REAL ID-compliant — or they won’t be able to board U.S. flights.

With the deadline fast approaching on May 7, some conservatives have called on President Donald Trump to do away with the inconvenient requirement that they say violates civil liberties.

What is REAL ID, and why does it matter?

On May 7, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will no longer accept driver’s licenses or ID cards that do not have a star in one of the upper corners to represent their REAL ID verification. To become REAL ID-verified, applicants have to provide additional verifying information like Social Security numbers.

Flyers who don’t have REAL ID verification on their license should plan to use a passport, a passport card, a permanent resident card, military ID or an enhanced driver’s license offered by some states.

Will travelers get turned away at the airport without a REAL ID?

The TSA says it will begin “phased enforcement” on May 7, but it’s unclear whether that means turning away travelers without proper documentation or subjecting them to additional security screening.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in an FAQ on its website that travelers without “a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025, will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.”

In a federal rule established this year, the TSA says its “phased approach” could last two years, with the potential to issue warnings to people without REAL ID verification.

Access to other federal facilities and nuclear power plants will also require a REAL ID, according to DHS.

How do you get a REAL ID?

Drivers who have recently renewed their driver’s license may already have a REAL ID. Check for the star in the upper right or left corner. Otherwise, check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles office on how to get a REAL ID or make an appointment to get a new license.

You’ll need documentation to show your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number and lawful status, as well as two proofs of address. If you don’t have your Social Security card, you can provide a W-2 or pay stub with your name and Social Security number on it.

Why is this happening?

Congress passed and President George W. Bush signed the REAL ID Act in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission warned that it was too easy for bad actors to obtain a driver’s license.

Implementation of the law has been marred by delays in getting all 50 states and U.S. territories to implement the new requirements and start issuing advanced identification, which the federal government estimated would cost $11 billion in 2007.

The 2020 deadline was pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSA senior official Adam Stahl said recently in an announcement that REAL ID “bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists.”

What’s the backlash?

Some on the right have cried foul, and questioned why, if previous administrations have delayed the implementation, it is necessary now.

When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video reminding Americans of the May 7 deadline, former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin responded: “Or what?? Evidently, existing ID requirements for American citizens just aren’t adequate now, so Big Brother is forcing us through more hoops for the ‘right’ to travel within our own country.”

Palin continued: “Other administrations delayed this newfangled, burdensome REAL ID requirement. Are you curious why its implementation is imperative now?? And who came up with this?”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., argued in an X post, “As long as the pilot’s door is locked and no one has weapons, why do you care that someone who flies has government permission? REAL ID provides no benefit, yet presents a serious risk to freedom. If a person can’t be trusted to fly without weapons, why are they roaming free?”

Massie took shots at Trump in a follow-up post: “REAL ID is a 2005 George Bush-era Patriot Act overreach that went completely unenforced until Trump got into office. Let me guess: he’s playing 4D chess and I should just go along with it?”

Trump ally Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., rebuked REAL ID critics in his own public statement.

“The REAL ID Act was passed way back in 2005, 20 years ago!!!! It’s about time everyone stop dragging their feet. Quit scrolling through social media, quit complaining, get your info together, and get down to the DMV to get your REAL ID,” Alford said Wednesday.

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment on the criticisms of REAL ID.

Fox News’ Liz Elkind contributed to this report.