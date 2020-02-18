CPAC 2020 is just around the corner.

But what is CPAC?

Here’s what you need to know:

CPAC is short for the Conservative Political Action Conference and will take place this year from Feb. 26 through Feb. 29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in the National Harbor outside of Washington D.C.

The event, according to the organization, is the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

The first CPAC took place in 1974 and the inaugural keynote speech was given by former President Ronald Regan.

Thousands of attendees—typically including many college-aged conservatives—gather every year for the summit. Last year, more than 19,000 people attended the event.

AT CPAC, CONSERVATIVES WARN OF ‘RADICAL’ DEMS EMBRACING SOCIALISM

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.

The event will feature Republican politicians, White House officials, officials from President Trump’s re-election campaign, and members of the conservative media. Organizers are hopeful that Trump and Vice President Pence show up, as they have in prior years, but their speeches are not yet confirmed.

CPAC TO HIGHLIGHT FREEDOM AGENDA: ‘SOCIALISM DOES NOT MAKE AMERICA GREAT’

Some confirmed speakers at the 2020 CPAC include Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert, Doug Collins, Mark Meadows, Devin Nunes, Matt Gaetz; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; White House economic policy adviser Larry Kudlow, and more.

As is tradition, the gathering will include a straw poll, which will ask people to assess the president’s performance.

Last year’s event highlighted freedom and America’s founding principles.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.