Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a “messaging” bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.

Keep in mind that Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has backed away slightly from the demand that the bill be signed off on by the likes of Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Jayapal has now pivoted to asserting that she presumes the Senate will pass something progressives will accept — because it has buy-in from President Biden.

A unilateral vote by the House this week likely means the Senate must change things. It also means that progressives may not get something back that they’re enthused by — unless President Biden gives them air cover.

That said, it is possible that the Senate could “improve” the bill for progressives, by adding immigration policies favorable to millions of migrants — if that passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian.

Regardless, changes in the bill could mean that House progressives feel they’re getting jammed by the Senate – and that’s unacceptable.