What Feinstein’s death means for a potential government shutdown

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death comes amid a looming government shutdown.

Feinstein’s death also comes as Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test. Additionally, Democrats want embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to step down, but he is rejecting those entreaties.

So, it is always about the math.

The interim spending bill presently before the Senate commands more than three-quarters of all senators regardless.

So, there should not be a problem on Saturday getting the votes to break a filibuster on the stopgap bill (which needs 60 votes) or passing that bill, even if it does not become law.

However, all eyes are watching how quickly Gov. Gavin Newsom moves to appoint a successor or if that person could vote as early as this weekend as they try to avoid a shutdown.

It is now a 50-49 Senate. Democrats need an appointment quickly to maintain control.