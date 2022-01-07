NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Resident Assistants at Western Carolina University are subjected to mandatory racial and gender sensitivity training with slides instructing students to avoid certain phrases that could potentially be deemed offensive.

In one of the presentations, a slide obtained by Fox News warns students that they are “denying” the “racial experience” of another person if they say “when I look at you I don’t see color.” They are also told that referring to America as a “melting pot” can be deemed offensive and be interpreted as saying “you should assimilate to the dominant culture.”

In another class, titled “Rainbow 101,” students are shown a picture of a “gender unicorn” outlining various “gender identities” and “gender expressions” along with a video titled “Human sexuality is complicated.”

One of the presenters, a black woman, said she was too afraid to stop her car in northern Georgia because she is black, which prompted a conversation with students about “post traumatic slave disorder.”

The trainings take place each semester and are mandatory for both new and existing RAs at the school.

Additionally, the school holds segregated RA “support spaces.” One support space is designated for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students while another is referred to as a “general” support space.

“It really pisses me off how what should be the one of the premier leadership positions on campus, being an RA, has been hijacked by wokeness,” one Western Carolina student told Fox News. “I took the job because I wanted to help people in their college experience, not be told that men and women don’t exist and that everyone has their own gender unicorn.”

Another student in the meeting told Fox News that one of the presenters mocked a conservative area of the state for its politics and suggested gay people shouldn’t feel safe there. The student also says that the presenter explained that sex and gender does not involve genitals.

“The Rainbow 101 class goes against my beliefs but I have to be in that class or I could possibly be fired,” the RA said. “I’m not allowed to speak against that.”

In April, Fox News reported that a housing coordinator at Western Carolina University instructed RAs not to use the words “Christmas” or “Easter” due to the school’s inclusion goals.

Fox News also reported, in November, that a tampon dispenser funded by student fees was placed in a male restroom on campus.

“It seems that the W in WCU now stands for woke,” a student told Fox News.

Western Carolina University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.