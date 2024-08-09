‘We are suffering’: Omar challenger rips Walz for pushing same ‘dangerous’ policies as ‘Squad’

MINNEAPOLIS – “Squad” member Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger is warning Americans being newly introduced to Gov. Tim Walz that she believes his policies as governor are just as progressive as those of the controversial Minnesota congresswoman.

“He’s behind her 100%,” GOP congressional candidate Dalia Al-Aqidi told Fox News Digital about Walz’s ties to her opponent, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Look at the Squad, the first people, the first politicians who supported his nomination were the far-left, with the progressives posting on social media the photos of Walz,” Al-Aqidi said. “Our attorney general, Keith Ellison. They were celebrating this, thinking that this is good for our country. No, we don’t want socialism in our country. It failed in its origins. It’s not going to help here.”

Al-Aqidi, whose family fled the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein in Iraq before she made her way to the United States working as a journalist across the globe, took issue with the media narrative that Walz is a “middle of the road” or “moderate” politician.

“Saying Walz is moderate is just like saying Ilhan Omar is pro-Israel,” Al-Aqidi said. “If you believe that, then you would believe that. Of course, Walz wasn’t chosen because of his high profile. It’s that they match. I mean, his policies. If we look at what happened in our district in Minneapolis, or at least for the past three years, it’s because of Governor Walz’s policies. It was on his watch when the whole world watched our city being burned, and he didn’t do anything.”

“He didn’t support our law enforcement. He didn’t support us. Look at the violence rates and the crime rates and we are suffering,” Al-Aqidi continued. “I invite everybody, everybody who supports Walz, I invite them to come and see Minneapolis and see how sad our downtown is, let alone the scandals, let alone the corruption. He’s far from a moderate.”

Al-Aqidi made the case that because VP Harris promoted a fundraiser to bail BLM rioters out of jail and Walz waited several days to call in the National Guard, the two of them together on a presidential ticket is “going to turn into” Minnesota’s 5th District.

“If they are in charge, she supported bailing the criminals who were detained after the riots and after the burning and destruction . . . so I think that this is the first time in American history that we have two very far-left progressives on the ticket. This is very dangerous.”

Omar and Walz have repeatedly praised each other over the years, and Omar was quick to celebrate Walz’s nomination as vice president on social media with a photo alongside the governor.

“Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law,” Omar posted on X. “Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign and Omar’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

Minnesota will hold their primaries on August 13th where Al-Aqidi is running unopposed, and Omar is expected to defeat her three Democratic challengers.