Waukesha congressman responds to Christmas parade tragedy

A Wisconsin congressman told Fox News the impact felt from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy reaches beyond city limits.

“It’s not just the city of Waukesha, but there were so many people participating in the parade that aren’t from the city, necessarily,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., whose district includes Waukesha, said. “It’s becoming not just a city of Waukesha story, but a statewide story.”

Waukesha city officials early Monday confirmed that at least five people died and more than 40 were injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. They warned that they could continue to update the casualties.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard said his department transported at least 11 adults and 12 children to six area hospitals. Thompson noted that some of the fatalities are children.

“I think there are going to be people that are victims from across the state,” Fitzgerald told Fox News. It’s going to take a while for the communities to grasp what happened and work through the horror, he said.

The congressman added that he’s very familiar with the six hospitals that took in victims last night.

“They all did a phenomenal job of moving very quickly in a kind of emergency position,” he said.

Fitzgerald also said he spoke to an officer Monday morning in Waukesha who told him that a “triage had to happen in a very different way than it typically does with multiple health care facilities being involved.” Fitzgerald told Fox News that emergency professionals, law enforcement and firefighters have done a wonderful job.

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said a person of interest is currently in custody but stressed that the investigation is “very active.”