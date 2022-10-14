WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot

Voters responding to recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Demcoatic leader had to say about her party’s chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” earlier this month.

“I believe that we will hold the House, and we will hold the House by winning more seats,” Pelosi told liberal host Stephen Colbert during a discussion on Oct. 3 about the upcoming elections.

“We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot. We lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot. He’s not on the ballot now. Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to,” she quipped while referring to the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.

In a survey that played the video and allowed respondents to track their reaction in real time, 200 participants evenly split between Democrats (blue line), Republicans (red line) and independents (yellow line), had overall negative responses to Pelosi’s remarks. Republicans and independents both awarded her an “F” grade, while Democrats only awarded her a “C.”

According to pollster and Fox News contributor Lee Carter, who conducted the survey through her company Maslansky + Partners, many respondents felt Pelosi was saying something obvious that anyone would expect to hear from her.

“Of course she will say they will hold the House,” one respondent said.

Carter explained that a large number the respondents felt Pelosi’s comments about former President Donald Trump were “nonsense and completely unnecessary.”

Fox News’ Power Rankings predict Republicans are likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.