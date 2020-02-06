WATCH: Trump, Pelosi address National Prayer Breakfast

President Trump is speaking at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in his first remarks since being acquitted by the Senate.

In a video before his remarks, Trump talked about international religious freedom and persecution around the globe to the 3,500 guests from more than 100 countries at the faith-filled event.

TONY PERKINS AHEAD OF NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST: TRUMP IS DISMANTLING THE LEFT’S ‘ANTI-FAITH AGENDA’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was seated near Trump on stage, days after she ripped up his State of the Union speech.

She focused her remarks on persecuted believers around the world.

The event began in 1953 when Billy Graham invited former President Dwight Eisenhower to join lawmakers for a morning meal “in the spirit of Jesus,” and every president since has spoken at the gathering organized by The Fellowship Foundation, a nonprofit that brings leaders together around faith.

DR. KENT INGLE: THE NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST IS CRUCIAL TO THE FUTURE OF OUR NATION

This year’s special guest speaker is Arthur Brooks, the president of the American Enterprise Institute. Past speakers include Mother Teresa, Bono, and twice, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Vice President Mike Pence touted Trump and their administration just before Trump took the podium.

“I believe that prayer and faith are the thread that runs through every era of American history,” Pence said.

CHRISTIAN LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP’S EMPHASIS ON FAITH DURING SOTU

“We are a nation of faith…our entire administration, we believe in prayer and rely on the prayers of Americans across this nation every day.”

Trump has made it a practice to open every cabinet meeting with prayer, Pence said.

Pence referenced Trump’s State of the Union remarks that were widely celebrated by faith leaders across the nation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

“In America, we don’t punish prayer,” Trump said Tuesday night. “We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith…”

Last year, Trump told the audience “I will never let you down, I can say that — never” before Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and James Lankford, R-Okla., who co-chair the national breakfast and the weekly Senate prayer breakfast on Capitol Hill, joined in praying for the president.