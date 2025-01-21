WATCH: Protesters rally against ‘fascist’ Trump as he becomes 47th president: ‘Socialism beats fascism’

WASHINGTON, DC— Several hundred protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. as President Trump was being sworn into office on Monday and several told Fox News Digital they braved the frigid temperatures to speak out against “colonialism” and “fascism” they believe is coming under Trump’s term.

“I’m coming out because I think it’s important to make a stand against the country’s slide towards fascism and against war and genocide and to just show that people are going to keep fighting no matter what attacks come down, and we know that they’re going to happen,” Gregory, who said he traveled from New Orleans to attend the We Fight Back rally at Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital.

“We know the conditions are going to keep getting worse. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Maxwell, who traveled to the inauguration protest from Baltimore, told Fox News Digital, “I’m here to make a stand to say that we’re not going away and that the dangers of poverty and wealth inequality, misogyny, discrimination against the LGBTQ community and immigrants who make up the people of our nation deserve to have a voice and deserve to have people stand up for them domestically and also to end imperialism and colonialism and, you know, to discontinue that oppression enacted by the United States government and that’s why we’re here today.”

Many of the protesters brought signs and props, including one man who rolled a large guillotine replica, which he told Fox News Digital was an “art piece” that is “open to interpretation.”

“I want people to know that they have the power to make themselves heard, to voice their anger and to say, you know, to send a message to the people that are above us, people that are ruling us, that, you know, we are here, we’re powerful, and they better, you know, tread lightly. You know, it’s just a sculpture, but it should be a little scary.”

An inscription beneath the guillotine said, “come get sum.”

Mara, who identifies as transgender, told Fox News Digital that Trump is a “fascist.”

“It’s important for me to be here. First of all, Donald Trump, with his extreme right wing agenda, has, among other things, to label trans people as pedophiles and then execute them,” Mara said. “So as a trans person, that’s kind of alarming. In addition to that, he has been said not just by left-wing people, but by his own conservative generals, he’s been called a fascist. So I’m out here to reject fascism and say it has no place in our America.”

The signs in the crowd contained phrases that included “socialism beats fascism” and “fight Trump’s agenda.”

After the speeches wrapped up, many of which included rallying cries to “Free Palestine” and end Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, the group walked out of the park and marched down the local streets.

Counter-protesters showed up as the march got underway, and several individuals engaged in shouting matches.

Protests against Trump’s inauguration were far more subdued than the protests that took place at the start of his first term in office and do not appear to have been violent, which it was eight years ago when hundreds of protesters were arrested.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking his return to the Oval Office with a pledge to restore America to a “golden age.”

Trump addressed the nation after taking the oath of office for the second time and used his inaugural address remarks to call for a “revolution of common sense.”

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Trump said. “My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.”

