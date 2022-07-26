WATCH: Protesters disrupt America First Agenda Summit ahead of Trump speech

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters disrupted the America First Policy Institute’s conference on Tuesday ahead of a keynote address by former President Donald Trump.

Activists unfurled an “Indict Trump” banner on the second floor of the Marriott Marquis, directly below the venue at which the former president was slated to speak.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” the protesters chanted, while also throwing flyers that read: “Indict Trump, protect Democracy.”

FOLLOWING DUEL IN THE DESERT, TRUMP, PENCE TO GIVE HIGH-PROFILE SPEECHES IN NATION’S CAPITAL THIS WEEK

Security was quick to break up the protest, forcing the activists outside the building. Many continued to wave signs and chant, “Donald Trump is an insurrectionist.”

The disruption capped off a day of dueling protests. At various times, both pro-and-anti-Trump protesters congregated outside the conference venue.

Both sides were there because of Trump’s appearance at the conference. The visit marks the former president’s first appearance in Washington since leaving office in January 2021.

AMERICA FIRST LEGAL LAUNCHES ‘WOKE WAGON’ DATABASE TO REVEAL TIES OF BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS

Trump is expected to focus heavily on crime and public safety in his remarks. The former president, who made law and order a hallmark of both his White House runs, is poised to contrast his administration’s handling of crime with that of Democrats.

The speech will close off a two-day confab by the America First Policy Institute. The organization, which was started by several former Trump administration officials, has tasked itself with building the foundation — both ideological and political — for the next Republican White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We agreed that the central focus of AFPI should be to promote policies that advance the causes and the interests of the American people and put them first,” said Linda McMahon, who served as administrator of the Small Business Administration under Trump. “And that’s what we’re going to do and everything we do.”