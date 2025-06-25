WATCH: Former Dem ousted from party over ‘defund the police’ takes on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: After being ousted from the Democratic Party over a disagreement about the push to defund the police, Maud Maron, a former progressive turned conservative Republican, is running to unseat Alvin Bragg as Manhattan district attorney.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Maron, an attorney and mother of four, said that under Democratic rule, crime in New York City has spiraled out of control to the point that the city is facing a serious “public safety crisis.”

She described a situation in which a criminal slashed police officers in the neck and face inside a Manhattan courthouse. In any other city, this occurrence would have been outrageous and unheard of, but Maron said that due to Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s policies, it is a familiar scene.

According to Maron, after entering office in 2022, Bragg issued a day one memo in which he directed the assistant district attorneys in his office to simply not prosecute whole categories of crimes or “charge as low as possible and to seek as little jail time as possible.”

“That’s a recipe for chaos, disorder, and violence in our streets, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” she said.

In just the three years since Bragg took office, Maron said that the decline in New York City is palpable and can be experienced just walking in the streets or taking the subway.

“If you’re going to commit a crime, best do it when Alvin Bragg is in office, because he will make sure you get the least amount of prosecution, the least amount of jail time, if jail time is in your future, the least amount of accountability,” she explained. “He is going to absolutely make sure that it’s the friendliest place for the people who break the law, which conversely makes it a very scary place for people who want to walk down the street or take the subways.”

As a lifelong New Yorker, Maron said the change in the city is personal.

“I’m a public school mom and I have four kids who have taken subways to school,” she said, adding that “over 300,000 New York City public school students take the subway by themselves as their commute to school.”

“Our subways have gotten dirty, they’re now places where mentally ill people who can’t clean themselves are sleeping or doing worse things on the subways. And we’ve seen someone set on fire, we’ve seen people slashed and hurt,” she said.

“I just don’t think it’s progressive to put children and tourists and workers and commuters through that kind of dangerous gauntlet on the subway. And it also just doesn’t help that mentally ill person who can’t clean themselves or restrain themselves. So, it’s not compassionate for me on any ground, in any way, to follow Alvin Bragg’s ideology,” she said.

If elected, Maron said that she would issue a day-one memo of her own titled “The People’s Plan for Public Safety,” that would lay out “a clear, unapologetic commitment to law and order rooted in common sense, accountability, and community protection.”

Maron said that she would restore the assistant district attorneys’ ability to charge and prosecute the crimes committed instead of downgrading charges.

“What we need to do is, first of all, rescind Alvin Bragg’s day one memo. We need to stop with the idea that there are categories of crime that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office doesn’t prosecute,” she said. “The thinking behind Alvin Bragg’s day one memo is to keep the offenders out of jail as often as possible. But that doesn’t take into consideration the people who have been hurt and the people who need justice. And it certainly doesn’t take into consider future victims. If your whole goal is to keep people out of jails as much as possible, you’re setting up future victims to be hurt by those very people.”

Though New York City is seen as a deeply blue city, Maron believes that between independents and moderates in both parties there is enough frustration with Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies to vote him out and flip the district red.

“Everybody that I talk to is deeply unhappy with the public safety crisis in our city,” she explained, adding that in her estimation, “it’s a matter of convincing people to go out to vote.”

Bragg’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.