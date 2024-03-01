WATCH: Border Patrol union chief explodes on Biden in fiery press conference, says agents ‘p—-d’ at policies

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The head of the union that represents Border Patrol agents across the country exploded on President Biden during a Thursday press conference, declaring agents were “mad as hell” and “p—-d” over his policies that allowed the situation at the border to deteriorate so badly.

National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) President Brandon Judd appeared alongside former President Donald Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas, which he described as the “epicenter” of the border crisis, as Biden held a dueling event a few hundred miles away in less affected Brownsville, Texas.

“Sir, I want you to know your agents, my agents, they’re mad as hell — absolutely mad that President Biden went to Brownsville, Texas, rather than going to Arizona, rather than going to San Diego, California, rather than coming to Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been the epicenter,” Judd said after Trump invited him to the microphone to speak.

Judd said the trip allowed Trump to see how his policies worked compared to those implemented by the Biden administration, and that he had the clarity on how to expand them should he be elected president in November.

“Your agents … they are pissed. Border patrol agents are upset that we cannot get the proper policy that is necessary to protect human life, to protect American citizens, to protect the people that are crossing the border illegally,” Judd said. “We can’t do that because President Biden’s policies continue to invite people to cross here.”

“Thank goodness we have a governor like Governor Abbott. Thank goodness we have somebody that’s willing to run for President of the United States, forego everything else he’s been doing to serve the American people. Mr. President, thank you,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the NBCP issued a fiery warning to Biden, telling him to “keep our name out of your mouth,” hours before the president was due to meet with officials at the border and urge passage of a Senate border bill.

The union also issued a statement earlier this week, calling the visit “too little, too late.”

