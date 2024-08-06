WATCH: Biden referred to Kamala Harris as ‘president’ at least 5 times throughout his presidency

President Biden referred to Vice President Harris as “president” at least five times throughout his term, according to a new Fox News Digital analysis.

Harris, who was propped up as the likely Democratic nominee after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, recently appeared to mix up her own title while delivering a eulogy for late Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, on Thursday.

“It was Sheila Jackson Lee whose bill made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Which, as a United States senator, I was proud to co-sponsor. And then as president – as vice president …“ Harris said, quickly correcting herself, adding “with the president, with the president.”

Before withdrawing his candidacy, Biden had made the same slip of the tongue on several occasions over the years.

In March 2021, Biden referred to his counterpart as the “president” while speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now, when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,” Biden said.

While delivering a speech at South Carolina State University later in 2021, Biden said that “President Harris is a proud Howard alum.”

Biden made a similar gaffe while speaking in Georgia.

“Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before-and-after moments in American history: the January 6 insurrection on the citadel of our democracy,” the president said in January 2022.

Later in October 2022, Biden wished Harris “happy birthday to a great president” during an event at the White House.

Biden later used the same term to describe the vice president while delivering remarks on immigration.

“President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,” Biden said at the White House in March 2023.

Harris is expected to be nominated as the official Democrat nominee at the party’s upcoming national convention in August.

Efforts to reach the White House for comment were unsuccessful at press time.