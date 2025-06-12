WATCH: AOC blames Trump for LA riots, says his administration ‘owns this’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an interview with Fox News Digital, progressive “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed President Donald Trump for the ongoing immigration riots in Los Angeles, saying he is “creating this chaos” and that the Trump administration “owns this.”

She said Trump and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller are taking calculated steps to sow chaos and stoke unrest throughout the country.

“It’s his decisions, his aggression. His ability to intentionally stoke this, that is the problem,” Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital.

Los Angeles has been rocked by a series of violent riots and clashes between anti-ICE protesters and police and federal authorities since Friday. The riots began in response to ICE operations taking place in the city.

WATCH: ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS SEEN SPITTING ON, BURNING AMERICAN FLAG IN LOS ANGELES

Trump has deployed 2,000 members of the National Guard and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles to help local authorities with the rioting that has gotten out of hand in many parts of the city, with videos showing people looting stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is seen as a leading figure in the Democratic Party and a possible 2028 presidential candidate, told Fox News Digital the Trump administration needs to be held accountable for what she described as intentionally stoking unrest leading to the Los Angeles riots.

“Everyone is seeing all of this chaos unfold in Los Angeles, and we really need to have accountability for the administration that has decided to intentionally uncork this chaos. The Trump administration owns this,” she said.

“Donald Trump and Stephen Miller know that when you violently raid elementary schools, Home Depots and start ripping kids out of people’s arms that it’s going to create and stoke social chaos,” she said. “Donald Trump knowingly is doing this. He is knowingly provoking chaos and, at the end of the day, he has to answer for everything that has happened.”

LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS ARE ‘SICK AND TIRED’ OF ANTI-ICE RIOTS, RESIDENT SAYS

She went on to say that it “doesn’t make any sense” to punish those who are not in charge of the country for the rioters’ actions.

“I don’t know where this whole thing comes from, where this administration is intentionally creating chaos and then somehow it’s the people who aren’t in charge that have to answer for it,” she said. “We need to hold the leaders [accountable] who are making this chaos and creating this chaos.”

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez attempted to downplay the rioting in Los Angeles, saying on the social media platform Bluesky that Democrats do not need to “answer for every teen who throws a rock” and that her party was falling into a Republican trap by trying to explain why parts of the city had gone up in flames.

LAPD CLASHES WITH ANTI-ICE RIOTERS IN LOS ANGELES

“It is 100% carrying water for the opposition to participate in this collective delusion that Dems for some reason need to answer for every teen who throws a rock rather than hold the Trump admin accountable for intentionally creating chaos and breaking the law to stoke violence,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They are in charge.”