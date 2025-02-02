Washington state lawmakers propose requiring speed limiting devices in cars of drivers with speeding history

A bill introduced in the Washington state legislature would require drivers with a history of speeding to have a speed limiting device placed on their cars.

House Bill 1596 was proposed after supporters say an increase in fatal accidents was caused by speeding. The bill was heard in the House Transportation Committee on Thursday and would require an “intelligent speed assistance device” to be installed in the cars of certain drivers, according to Fox 13.

The device limits the speed of the car using GPS technology to follow the speed limit where the vehicle is being driven. These drivers could exceed the speed limit up to three times a month.

A driver would have the device on their car if they have a new restricted license established by the bill. This is similar to how ignition interlock devices are used for people with a history of drunk driving.

Drivers would also receive the device during the probation period after their license was suspended for racing or “excessive speeding,” which is defined as driving at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. Drivers could also be ordered by a court to have a speed-limiting device on their car.

“We’re losing Washingtonians and family members are losing loved ones unnecessarily, tragically and preventably,” Democrat state Rep. Mari Leavitt, a prime sponsor of the bill, said.

“These aren’t accidents,” she added. “They’re intentionally folks choosing behavior that is harming and often killing folks.”

According to data in 2023 from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, one in three fatal crashes in the state involved a speeding driver. The total number of fatal crashes and the number involving speeding has been trending upward since 2019.

“Between 2019 and 2024, tickets to speeding drivers in excess of 50 miles an hour over the speed limit increased by 200%,” the commission’s Shelly Baldwin testified. “So we know that this is an increasing problem that we’ve been dealing with.”

Republican state Rep. Gloria Mendoza questioned how the bill helps keep people safe by allowing speeders to continue driving.

“So we’re trying to help them get back their license by giving them this tool,” Mendoza said. “So how is this helping save lives?”

Leavitt responded: “We want to find a way for them to be able to drive lawfully, but safely. And having them on the road in a safe manner is going to save lives, because they’re driving anyway, and they’re driving fast. And this device, these speed limiters, are going to ensure that they can’t.”

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a vote out of committee.