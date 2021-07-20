Washington DC removes ‘Cuba Libre’ street painting from in front of Cuban embassy

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has removed a slogan painted in front of the Cuban embassy supporting the Cuban protesters who have taken to the streets to oppose the country’s communist regime.

The message showed up on Friday and contained the phrase “Cuba Libre,” which translates to “Free Cuba” and has often been used, especially on social media, to support the Cuban people who are currently clashing with Cuba’s government.

By the time the weekend had concluded, the mural was gone.

“The ‘Cuba Libre’ painting on the street was unauthorized, so DPW crews power washed to remove it,” Erica Cunningham, the public information officer for D.C. Public Works, told the Washington Free Beacon.

The Cuban embassy is located on the same street where Mayor Bowser ordered the Public Works Department in June of last year to paint “Black Lives Matter” in response to racial unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen, and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city,” Bowser said at the time. “And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black Lives Matter Black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up as part of our values as a city.”

Bowser has received criticism on social media over the perceived double standard.

“It’s becoming unsurprising that authorities in our nation’s capital would give preferential treatment to an admittedly Marxist organization and act in line with the desire of Cuba’s communist regime,” Townhall managing editor Spencer Brown wrote.

In 2016, Bowser praised Cuba’s government, led by Raul Castro at the time, for its literacy and graduation rates.

“Given Cuba’s emphasis on a strong education, I know there’s a lot we can learn from each other,” Bowser said after visiting the University of Havana. “The District will continue to draw on best practices from around the globe as we close the achievement gap and prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Bowser also complimented Cuba’s health care system saying, “No matter your background or economic status, everyone has the right to quality health care – and it’s encouraging to see that Cuba has made that a top priority.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.