Was my vote counted? A state-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot
Voting by mail has been extremely popular among Americans participating in the 2020 presidential election this year.
More than 64 million absentee ballots have been cast as of Tuesday out of more than 100 million total votes in the U.S., and more than 27 absentee ballots are outstanding, according to the U.S. Elections Project, leading some voters to wonder if they can check the status of their mail-in ballots.
Many states offer online tools where voters can check their ballot status, while others require voters to contact local election offices and representatives.
Here’s how to see whether your absentee ballot has been counted:
Alabama voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online by entering their voter information at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.
Alaska voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.
Voters who chose to keep their residence addresses private can contact an Elections Regional Office to get more information about their mail-in ballots.
Arizona voters can confirm the status of their absentee ballots online at https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.
Maricopa County residents can opt in to text updates, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.
Voters in Arkansas can see if their mail-in ballots were accepted online at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
California offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter.
Voters in Colorado can see whether their absentee ballots have been processed at https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Connecticut voters can check the processing status of their absentee ballots online at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.
Voters in Delaware can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://ivote.de.gov/voterview.
Washington, D.C., voters can see if their absentee ballots were counted online at https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot.
Voters in Florida can check their voting status at https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.
Georgia offers online mail-in ballot tracking at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Voters in Hawaii can see if their County Elections Division received their mail-in ballots online at https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/ballotreceipt.
Idaho voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx.
Some Illinois counties and the city of Chicago allow voters to see whether their mail-in ballots were accepted online, but the state itself does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool.
Illinois voters should search online for their specific counties to see whether they can track ballots online or if they have to call their local election authorities for ballot status information.
To check the status of Indiana absentee ballots online, voters must log in to their voter portals at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.
Iowa offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.
Voters in Kansas can track the status of their mail-in ballots at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
Kentucky voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted through an online voter portal at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/.
Louisiana offers absentee-ballot tracking through online voter portals at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.
Maine has an absentee-ballot tracking system at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl.
Maryland voters can visit the state’s voter look-up portal to check the status of their mail-in ballots at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.
Voters in Massachusetts can track their absentee ballots at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.
Michigan voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.
Voters in Minnesota can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.
Mississippi does not have a digital statewide ballot tracking tool.
Voters can contact their county election authorities for ballot status information.
Missouri also does not have an online ballot-tracking tool for voters.
Voters can call their local election authorities for more information.
Montana voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital “My Voter Page” at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.
Voters in Nebraska can see whether their absentee ballots were accepted online at https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
Nevada offers an online system for voters to track their ballots at https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Voters can opt in to text message and email alerts to get ballot tracking updates.
New Hampshire voters can conduct a mail-in ballot search online at https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.
Voters in New Jersey can track the progress of their absentee ballots online at https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.
The New Jersey voter website states that “due to historically high volume” of mail-in ballots,” those “deposited in Secure Ballot Drop Box locations may take up to one week to show up as ‘Received,’” and those sent “via U.S. Mail may take up to two weeks to show up as ‘Received’ in the Track My Ballot tool.”
New Mexico offers an online ballot tracking service at https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx?tab=AbsenteeTracker.
Absentee ballots also come with Intelligent Mail Barcodes so voters can manually search the status of the ballots, or they can contact a county clerk’s office.
New York voters can track their mail-in ballots online at https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search.
North Carolina offers an online absentee ballot tracking service at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Votes in North Dakota can track their ballots online at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.
Ohio offers a county-by-county ballot tracking system at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/.
Voters can click on their county using an interactive map on the Ohio state secretary’s website to track their ballots.
Oklahoma voters can use the state’s online voter portal to see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Voters in Oregon can track their ballots online at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do.
Pennsylvania offers an online ballot tracking tool at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx.
Rhode Island voters can track absentee ballots online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3.
South Carolina voters can submit an absentee ballot status request form online at https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo.
Voters in South Dakota can track their absentee ballots online at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.
Tennessee voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.
Only active military members, eligible family members and other Texas residents living overseas can track absentee ballots in Texas.
To do this, military members or other eligible voters must apply a Prepaid Mail Label 11-DoD to their absentee ballots at Military Postal Office locations.
Voters can contact their county clerks for more information.
Utah offers an absentee ballot tracking tool at https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot.
Vermont voters can track the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital voter portal at https://mvp.vermont.gov/.
Voters in Virginia can also track their absentee ballots by logging into an online voter portal at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
Washington offers an online ballot tracking system at https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.
West Virginia voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking.
Voters in Wisconsin can check to see whether their mail-in ballots have been accepted at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo.
Wyoming voters can contact their county clerks to track their absentee ballots.
Voters can also use Google to find these online ballot-status tools by searching “track ballot” or “voting” along with the name of a state.
Google will present links directing users more information on how to check a voter’s mail-in ballot register status, how to register to vote, how to check a voter’s registration status and request an absentee ballot.