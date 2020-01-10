Warren town hall interrupted by angry protester accusing her of ‘siding with terrorists’

DOVER, N.H. — An irate protester interrupted the start of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign event Friday in New Hampshire, angrily accusing the Massachusetts senator of “siding with terrorists” amid the conflict between the United States and Iran.

As soon as Warren took to the mic at the town hall–style event in Dover, the man charged to the front and began yelling.

“You’re siding with Iran,” the protester said to Warren, before being ushered out. “Why are you siding with terrorists?”

He also told her: “Hope you resign.”

WARREN: ‘REASONABLE’ TO ASK IF TRUMP KILLED SOLEIMANI OVER IMPEACHMENT

Warren responded as the crowd booed at the protester: “This is a man who’s deeply upset. It’s all right. It’s time for you to leave.”

Conservatives in recent days have slammed Warren over her comments criticizing the United States’ killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, especially after holding back criticism of Soleimani himself and saying it’s “reasonable” to ask whether President Trump ordered the killing to distract from his pending Senate impeachment trial.

The outburst from the protester in New Hampshire comes as Republicans have faced pushback for similar language. Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins apologized Friday after claiming in a television interview that Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Warren talked about the protester when she gaggled with reporters when the town hall was over.

“I think getting into a shouting match with a man who’s so clearly disturbed is not helpful to him, and not helpful to anyone,” Warren said.

Warren also slammed Collins’ initial comments about Democrats: “I think it is disgusting for a congressman to stand up and say that he believes that kind of nonsense.”

After the town hall, Warren spent over an hour taking pictures with supporters as she often does. The campaign has gotten widespread attention for that practice and the candidate often talks up her commitment to taking “selfies” with voters.

Social media users, though, often point out the photos are not technically selfies, since Warren staffers usually take them.

Asked about that, Warren defended the terminology: “People get a picture on their own phone. … I think it goes within the big definition. Everybody has fun and that’s what it’s all about.”

Fox News’ Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.