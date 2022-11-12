Warnock’s church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will need to decide whether to subpoena the church of senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock after it failed to respond in writing to a legal inquiry on its charitable status.

The Secretary of State’s Securities and Charities Division has demanded explanation from the Ebenezer Building Foundation — a foundation operated by Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church — of its charitable status within the state.

“The Division’s records indicate that Ebenezer Building Foundation, Inc […] is not registered as a charitable organization with the State of Georgia,” the Securities and Charities Division wrote in an Oct. 12 letter.

Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a principal officer of the Ebenezer Building Foundation.

The Oct. 12 letter continued, “Accordingly, if Ebenezer Building Foundation is soliciting charitable contributions and operating as a charitable organization in the State of Georgia without an active registration or applicable exemption, it is in violation of O.C.G.A. ? 43-17-5, and therefore, is subject to administrative penalties under O.C.G.A. ? 43-17-13.”

Neither Ebenezer Baptist Church nor Ebenezer Building Foundation replied in writing by the Nov. 2 deadline.

