Warnock still won’t say if he supports any abortion limitations just one day before Georgia runoff

ATHENS, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is still refusing to say whether he would support any limitations on abortion with just one day remaining before his Senate runoff election against Republican nominee Herschel Walker.

Warnock was joined by fellow Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff during a string of rallies in Athens on Sunday, when Fox News Digital asked both if there were any instances at all in which they would support limits on when during a pregnancy an abortion could be performed.

Neither directly answered the question.

“I voted to protect Roe v. Wade, and I would do that again,” Warnock stated, while Ossoff appeared to avoid answering at all until Fox pressed him.

“Yes, like Senator Warnock I voted to protect the standard of privacy established in Roe v. Wade,” Ossoff eventually said.

Fox News Digital pressed both senators again, asking if their responses meant there were no limitations they supported.

Neither responded.

Warnock dodged the same question asked by Fox News Digital in October, and instead criticized his opponent’s abortion stance.

“I think that the issue that we’re dealing with right now is that we have a contrast between somebody who believes in a woman’s right to choose, who believes that a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for the woman, her doctor and the United States government, and somebody who wants a nationwide ban with no exceptions,” he said at the time, referring to Walker, who has said he supports exceptions in certain cases.

“So that’s the extreme we’re dealing with, and that’s what I’m focused on. There are plenty of politicians piling into patients’ rooms. I have no intention of joining them,” he added.

Warnock will face Walker in the Tuesday, Dec. 6 runoff election after neither secured at least 50% of the vote in the November general election. The former led in the final vote tally by approximately 35,000 votes.

A win by Walker would ensure Republicans have equal representation on Senate committees, which recommend legislation to the full Senate, while Democrats would still maintain control of the body as a whole with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

A Warnock victory would give Democrats complete control of the Senate and its committees.