Warnock says Georgians 'can't trust' Loeffler after she backs $2,000 stimulus checks

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock argued Tuesday that Georgians “can’t trust” his Republican opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, to follow through on coronavirus-related relief measures after she signaled her support for larger stimulus checks.

Loeffler joined President Trump and a growing number of Republicans who have called for $2,000 stimulus checks after an initial package approved by Congressional leaders included a direct payment of just $600 for most families. The Warnock campaign accused Loeffler of adopting a “new position” in support of larger checks despite failing to secure additional aid over the last several months.

“Kelly Loeffler made clear her priorities when she sold $3 million of her own stock while downplaying the pandemic, called unemployment relief ‘counterproductive,’ and then waited nearly nine months to take any action on additional relief while Georgians lost their jobs,” Warnock said in a statement. “Georgians learned long ago they can’t trust Kelly Loeffler to look out for anyone but herself.”

With Georgia’s Senate runoff election just days away, the status of additional economic relief measures has emerged as a critical issue for candidates of both parties. President Trump approved a $900 billion relief package on Sunday, even as he publicly called on lawmakers to increase direct payments to $2,000 from $600.

Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, the other Georgia Republican running for reelection, claimed they secured additional aid for Georgians despite obstruction from congressional Democrats.

Warnock has repeatedly accused Loeffler of prioritizing her own economic interests over those of ordinary Americans during the pandemic. At the same time, the Loeffler campaign has argued that alleged incidents in Warnock’s past, including claims that he obstructed a police investigation into child abuse at a camp he oversaw in 2002 and domestic incident involving his ex-wife earlier this year, should disqualify him from consideration.

“It’s pretty clear Georgians aren’t too concerned about what someone who covered up domestic and child abuse — and then lied about it — has to say,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement.

Warnock and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff both support larger direct payments for Americans. Perdue also has expressed support for $2,000 payments after previously opposing a second round of stimulus checks.

During a floor speech on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the upper chamber would “begin a process” to consider Trump’s demand for larger stimulus checks. The Senate blocked a measure from Democrats that called for an immediate vote on $2,000 direct payments.

The outcome of Georgia’s runoff election will determine control of the Senate. The vote is slated for Jan. 5.