Warner says people are ‘raising some questions that need to get asked’ about Biden

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner told reporters that questions are being raised about President Biden “that need to get asked” – after he sought to gather a group of Senate Democrats to meet on the matter on Monday.

“[The] most important thing we can do is defeat Donald Trump. If we don’t do that, we will set back America a generation,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to talk face to face with my colleagues,” he added. The senators were away from Washington, D.C., during Biden’s decidedly poor debate performance and only returned on Monday.

SCHUMER SILENT AS WORRIES OVER BIDEN’S FITNESS SWELL IN SENATE

Warner had been making phone calls to other Democrats over the recess, trying to gather a group of them to meet on Monday to discuss the path forward in relation to Biden’s status on the Democratic ticket, a source familiar told Fox News Digital. But that meeting was never scheduled after the effort was leaked to the press. Instead, Democrats planned to discuss it during a regularly scheduled caucus meeting on Tuesday.

SENATE DEMS TO DISCUSS BIDEN’S CANDIDACY AT CAUCUS MEETING AMID GROWING CONCERNS

“I’ve had tough campaigns during my time. And, you know, sometimes asking questions, at least in my case, made me a better campaigner,” Warner said. “A lot of folks are raising some questions that need to get asked. But, end of the day, we got to beat Donald Trump.”

When asked about Biden’s debate, Warner said he wouldn’t “go through that.” However, he claimed, “I’ve had lots and lots of input from folks across all walks of life across Virginia. And we’re gonna have to talk about that.”

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN’S FITNESS, DEMANDS PRESIDENT PROVE ABILITY

The Virginia senator smiled and said, “I’ll let other senators weigh in,” when Fox News Digital sought his response to Biden’s dismissal of his effort to gather Democrats for a Monday meeting. In an interview last week with ABC News, Biden said, “Well, Mark is a good man. We’ve never had that – he also tried to get the nomination, too. Mark’s not – Mark and I have a different perspective. I respect him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement on Monday, Warner said, “With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward.”

“As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the president to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.