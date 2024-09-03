Walz’s motorcade involved in a crash on the way to a campaign stop, with a ‘few minor injuries’

Several vehicles in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s motorcade were involved in a minor crash on the way to a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Labor Day, causing some minor injuries, Walz said.

“Some of you might have heard, some of my staff and members of the press that were traveling with us were involved in a traffic accident on the way here today,” Walz said at a Monday campaign event following the crash. “We’ve spoken with the staff. I’m relieved to say that with a few minor injuries, everybody’s going to be okay. So thank you.”

He added that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden, who were campaigning together on Monday, “called to check in, and we certainly appreciate their concern. And I want to express my sincere thanks to the U.S. Secret Service and all the local first responders for their quick reaction to help. So, on behalf of the vice president, myself and our entire campaign, we’re grateful for your work today and every day.”

Earlier, a reporter in a pool report said a Walz staff member appeared to have a broken arm and was treated by medics at the scene.

The crash happened between vans near the back of the motorcade just before 1 p.m. while they were headed from the airport to LaborFest on Monday.

“Everyone else is shaken but appears to be in okay condition,” the pool reporter added. “We were violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind.”

The cause of the crash isn’t yet known.

Following his speech at LaborFest, Walz went to a hospital to visit injured staffers.

Walz was speaking to union workers on Monday while Harris campaigned in Pittsburgh and Detroit.