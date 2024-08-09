Walz pick does little to persuade Dearborn’s anti-Biden/Harris voters

Voters in Dearborn, Michigan, who led a movement against President Biden’s bid for re-election, are unlikely to support Vice President Harris even after she tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

“Nope,” Mike Hachem, a Dearborn leader of the Abandon Biden movement, told Fox News Digital when asked if the choice of Walz might move the needle toward Harris in the community. “He means nothing for the Arab and Muslim community, especially in Michigan. He’s just a younger Joe Biden.”

The plain answer comes as some have speculated that Harris’ decision to choose Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the only Jewish candidate under consideration, was done in an effort to appease far-left members of the Democratic Party more sympathetic to Gazans and thousands of voters in Dearborn, who could hold the key to a victory in the critical swing state of Michigan.

Leaders of the National Uncommitted Movement, which was inspired by the Listen to Michigan campaign and Abandon Biden movements, had the chance to briefly speak with Harris before her campaign event in Detroit on Wednesday. According to a New York Times report about the conversation, the leaders stressed their demand that the U.S. place an arms embargo on Israel and also asked for a meeting with the vice president to discuss the demand, something she told them she was open to.

Reports of the meeting quickly sparked fears among supporters of Israel that Harris was open to the idea of an embargo, an idea her national security adviser sought to clarify.

“[Harris] has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups,” the adviser, Phil Gordon, said in a post on X. “She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law.”

Nevertheless, the moment demonstrated the fine line Harris will have to walk to win Michigan: expressing sympathy and understanding for those most upset about the carnage in Gaza while maintaining support for Israel.

Hachem said there is nothing Harris can do to gain the support of much of the Dearborn community, noting the vice president actually moved in the wrong direction when she shouted down protesters who disrupted her remarks at the Detroit rally.

“She alienated the Arab and Muslim community even further,” he said, noting that many members of the community are “ready to support” former President Trump over the Harris ticket.

But Abed Ayoub, the national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, signaled a more optimistic tone, telling Fox News Digital that while choosing Walz didn’t help Harris gain support from within the Muslim community, the choice did at least leave the door open.

“He can connect with people, he seems like an overall nice guy, but that doesn’t win, that’s not going to be enough to win votes and to win the support of the community back,” Ayoub said.

Instead, Ayoub argued that the choice at the very least gave a lifeline to Harris, whereas a choice of Shapiro likely would have shut the door on any chance the vice president had to pick up supporters in the Arab community.

“His opposition to student encampments, things he said in the past, the way he has degraded Arabs and Palestinians,” Ayoub cited as a few of the reasons Shapiro on the ticket would close the door on support. “He has a record of being anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian through his career and most of his adult life.”

With Walz on the ticket instead, Ayoub said Harris now must focus on policy changes that would potentially help her pick up support going forward. He cited a potential arms embargo of Israel as a step that would help her gain traction within the community.

“They should take immediately clear policy positions,” Ayoub said. “Give their immediate commitment early on rather than waiting.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

