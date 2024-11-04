Walz calls Trump a ‘dictator’ who wants to ‘overturn the Constitution’

Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz called former President Trump a “dictator” who wants to “overturn the Constitution” during his final pitch to voters in the battleground state of Arizona.

Speaking in Tucson, Walz said, “Momentum is on our side, but we take nothing for granted” and “We know in Arizona a vote or two per precinct could be what it takes to win the whole damn race for the country.”

“Someday you’re going to be sitting on that porch. You’re going to be in that rocking chair, and a little one is going to come up to you after being in school where they’ve been studying the 2024 election, and they’re going to ask when everything was on the line and the American experiment was on the line, and there was somebody running who asked to be a dictator and to overturn the Constitution and talk about using the military against our own people. What did you do to stop that from happening?” Walz told the crowd on Saturday.

“And you’re going to be able to say every damn thing we could, every damn thing we could,” he said.

Walz closed his speech by saying: “Make a plan to vote. Make a plan to get out and canvass. Make a plan to take a neighbor to the polls.”

Arizona is a state that leans Republican in the presidential race, according to the final Fox News Power Rankings forecast before the election.

In eight high-quality polls conducted in Arizona since August, Trump has been ahead in seven. His edge has been between 1-6 points.

Immigration continues to be a highly important issue in Arizona, which shares a border with Mexico.

In the latest Wall Street Journal survey, 25% of voters said immigration was the most important issue to their vote, higher than any other battleground. It was a “deal-breaker” issue for 24% of voters. And Arizona voters preferred Trump on the issue by 10 points.

Fox News’ Remy Numa contributed to this report.