Walker vs. Warnock: Watch Georgia voters react as ‘crucial’ Senate race heads to a runoff election

ATLANTA – Fulton County voters reacted to the announcement that the hotly contested Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker would head to a runoff election in December.

“I’m hoping that when we vote again there’s a huge difference in those numbers,” Nia, from Atlanta, told Fox News. “Herschel Walker just kind of scares me.”

“I really don’t want him to be in any position where he can make big decisions,” Nia said.

WATCH GEORGIA VOTERS REACT TO THE SENATE RACE HEADING TO A RUNOFF:

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, voted in favor of Warnock at nearly 74%. But statewide, neither candidate had garnered over 50% of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, forcing the contest into a Dec. 6 runoff election.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

“I just don’t feel like Herschel Walker is a serious candidate,” John, of Atlanta, told Fox News. He felt Georgia’s voting history “probably favors the Republican candidate.”

Gov. Brian Kemp for a second time defeated his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams, in the Georgia gubernatorial election Tuesday. Georgia has historically leaned Republican, though in 2021, Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff became the first Democrats elected to Senate since 2005.

WATCH ABRAMS SUPPORTERS’ REACTIONS CHANGE AS RESULTS STREAMED IN ON TUESDAY:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m hoping that Warnock gets the final vote,” Barbara told Fox News.

Ralph said: “I don’t think it’s gonna be hard for people to come out. Most people are gonna realize this is a crucial election.”