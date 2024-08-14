Vulnerable Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s support of sanctuary cities highlighted in Wisconsin ad

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and her past support of federal funding for sanctuary cities is being used against her ahead of her critical re-election battle in November.

“Senator Tammy Baldwin voted nine times to support federal funding for sanctuary cities,” the ad from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell-aligned group One Nation.

The group cited several occasions when the Democratic senator voted against measures that would have prevented federal funds from going to cities that institute sanctuary policies.

CASEY TIED TO CHINESE FIRM HE CLAIMED MCCORMICK-LED COMPANY INVESTED IN TO ‘PROFIT’ OFF FENTANYL CRISIS

One Nation’s new ad marks the launch of its $7.5 million statewide advocacy advertising effort in Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that could determine both the presidential election and which party will be in the majority in the Senate.

The multi-million dollar Wisconsin effort is part of the group’s $88 million buy that began in April.

The video additionally hits Baldwin for voting in favor of amnesty for “11 million illegal immigrants.” The ad notes that this vast group includes criminals.

BALANCE OF POWER: TRUMP CAMPAIGN SLAMS SEN TESTER AS ‘RADICALLY OUT OF TOUCH’ AFTER ABORTION AD ROLLOUT

Further, the ad refers to a man, reportedly an illegal immigrant, who was arrested in 2019 for several assaults, including the groping of a 13-year-old girl.

“Tell Senator Tammy Baldwin to stop protecting illegal immigrants and start protecting Wisconsin,” it tells viewers.

Baldwin’s campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

‘FEEL BETRAYED’: TOP CONSERVATIVE GROUP BLASTS VULNERABLE DEMS ON INFLATION IN MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR AD BLITZ’:

“Senator Tammy Baldwin had nine opportunities to make Wisconsin safer by opposing federal funding for sanctuary cities” said One Nation President and CEO Steven Law. “Instead, Senator Baldwin voted to make Wisconsin communities less safe.”

Earlier this year, Baldwin voted with Senate Democrats not to continue with an impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Impeachment is a sacred and solemn duty of Congress that is solely reserved to hold those accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors. This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. Unfortunately, what we had in front of us today entirely failed to meet that high standard, lacked evidence, and was just an attempt to score cheap political points, while moving us no closer to fixing the real issues we face at our Southern border,” Baldwin said in a statement following her vote in favor of dismissing the articles of impeachment.

The Democratic senator has expressed her support for a border security bill that was negotiated between a Republican, Democratic, and independent senator, but ultimately failed to garner any support from Republicans. Many even claimed the measure would have exacerbated the existing border crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since Republican senators’ rejection of the border bill touted by Democrats, Baldwin and others in her caucus have accused the GOP of being the ones unwilling to take action on the southern border.

In a July Fox News Poll, Baldwin led Republican businessman Eric Hovde 54-43%. However, the Republican primary had yet to occur when the poll was taken. Hovde officially won the GOP nod for Senate in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, fending off any challengers.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub