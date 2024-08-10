VP snub Gov. Josh Shapiro touts $1.1 billion increase in his state’s public school funding

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, visited Amanda E. Stout Elementary in the city of Reading on Friday to highlight the $1.1 billion in additional public education funding included in the commonwealth’s new budget.

This comes just days after Shapiro was shunned as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate for November’s presidential election as she prepares to face former President Donald Trump. Harris instead selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join the Democratic ticket.

Shapiro and Pennsylvania Education Secretary Dr. Khalid N. Mumin met with students, teachers and legislators at the elementary school to celebrate the record funding for public K-12 education allocated through the 2024-25 budget.

The $1.1 billion in total increases for K-12 public education funding represents the largest year-over-year boost in Pennsylvania’s history, according to the governor’s office.

“In the bipartisan budget I signed into law last month, Pennsylvania will invest $11 billion in K-12 public education for our students and teachers — that’s $1.1 billion more than last year, a record amount,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“We came together to make the largest investment in K-12 public education in the Commonwealth’s history — because there is nothing more important than investing in our kids and their future — all while building on the progress we’ve made on student teacher stipends, mental health resources, and environmental school repairs.”

The governor was joined for a ceremonial bill signing by Reading School District Superintendent Jennifer Murray, Reading Education Association President Brian Benkert, Reading School District 11th grader Jose Martinez and local and state legislators.

“And we’re not only delivering more funding, but also fixing how we drive out that money to our schools under a new formula that directs funding to the districts who need it most – the districts that have been chronically underfunded,” the governor said.

The Reading School District, which Amanda E. Stout Elementary School is part of, will receive about $40 million more than last year as part of the new budget. In April, the district received a more than $325,000 grant for mental health support from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Of the $1.1 billion in education funding increases, nearly $526 million will be distributed through a new adequacy formula aimed at giving money to the schools that need it the most, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The bill also increases special education funding by $100 million and Career and Technical Education by $30 million.

The budget will set aside $100 million for mental health and physical safety resources, $20 million for school safety and security improvements and $3 million for menstrual hygiene products for students in schools.

It will also double funding for student teacher stipends to a total of $20 million.

“I could not be happier to be back on my old home turf here in Reading with Governor Josh Shapiro,” Mumin said. “As I reflect on my time spent here in Reading as Superintendent, I can’t help but be amazed to see how much things have changed in education over the years.I remember when Reading School District was one of the most underfunded and under-resourced school districts in the Commonwealth.”

“Today, thanks to the historic investments that Governor Shapiro has made two years in a row — the focus and attention that this Administration has given to education in Pennsylvania and the commitment to continuing that support — our schools are poised for generations of greatness,” he continued.

The Amanda E. Stout Elementary School has more than 800 students, and school officials have said public funding for the school has long fallen behind that of other districts.

Public education advocates previously sued, leading to a court ruling that said Pennsylvania’s school funding system was unconstitutional and unfair to poorer districts.

Education officials in Reading said the new budget is a step in the right direction.

“As a traditionally underfunded district, the Reading School District welcomes this unprecedented support,” Murray said. ‘These investments represent a critical step toward educational equity, and we are eager to witness the positive impact on our students and educators.”

Shapiro said at the ceremonial bill signing in Reading: “I’m coming back next year to double down on our mission and continue to make sure public education is a priority in Pennsylvania.”

Last year, Shapiro supported a school voucher program to give families $100 million for private school tuition and school supplies before abandoning the proposal amid pressure from fellow Democrats and deciding to do a line-item veto to remove that funding from that year’s budget, saying in July 2023 he did not want Pennsylvania to be “plunged into a painful, protracted budget impasse while our communities wait for the help and resources this commonsense budget will deliver.”