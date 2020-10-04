VP Pence and second lady test negative for COVID, twice in three days

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have against tested negative again for COVID-19 just days after President Trump and the first lady were diagnosed with the virus, White House officials confirmed to Fox News.

Pence and the second lady first tested negative for the virus on Friday, just hours after Trump, Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they’d tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the last time Pence and Trump were in close contact was Tuesday morning in the Oval Office. Both are tested regularly for the virus, as are most officials and staff who are in close proximity to the president.

Pence is expected to continue campaigning this week with no changes to protocols meant to keep him from getting infected.

The vice president is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD RETURN TO WH ‘AS EARLY AS TOMORROW’ IF CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

The president’s team of doctors, meanwhile, says he is doing well after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonary critical care, said Trump received a second dose of the experimental drug Remdesivir along with a first dose of dexamethasone Saturday, and isn’t showing any side effects “that we can tell.”

He said Sunday that Trump is “up and well” and the plan was to have him “out of bed” Sunday as much as possible.

Garibaldi and Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, said if things continue to go well, Trump will be able to return to the White House on Monday to continue his five-day course of Remdesivir treatment and other appropriate therapy.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.