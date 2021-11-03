Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she would leave it to the pundits to decide what Republican Glenn Youngkin’s upset win in the Virginia governor’s race means for Democrats, then went on to tout two Democratic victories in deep-blue areas.

“I will say this: We had great wins,” Harris said on Wednesday. “We have Eric Adams in New York. In Ohio, we had Mrs. Brown, Shontel Brown, a great win and what I think will be a great addition to the United States Congress.”

Democrat Eric Adams, a former police captain who is currently the Brooklyn borough president, easily defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday to become the next Mayor of New York City, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly seven-to-one.