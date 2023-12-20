VP Kamala Harris announces nationwide tour in support of abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris is emphasizing abortion as a key issue in the run-up to the 2024 election, preparing numerous rallies around the administration’s pro-choice message.

Harris rolled out the Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour this week as President Biden’s team ramps up efforts for the upcoming election year.

“I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body — not the government,” Harris said in a statement.

This statement was followed with an announcement on social media accompanied by a video message.

“Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman’s fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body,” the vice president said. “In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community and fight back. Because when we fight, we win.”

The tour will kick off in Wisconsin Jan. 22, the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

The nationwide effort is a follow-up to Harris’s Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.

That previous tour aimed to “mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights,” according to the White House, particularly causes like “critical fights for reproductive freedom, commonsense gun safety laws, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and teaching America’s full story.”

Last month, Harris reacted to a number of polls showing former President Donald Trump was ahead of Biden in hypothetical election matchups — including specific key battleground states — during an interview with CNN and said they were going to have to earn their re-election.

“We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it,” she told CNN in a phone interview Sunday, replying to a question about the recent surveys.

“It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership, have to make their case and have to make it effectively,” Harris told CNN. “And that means communicating in such a way that the message is received about the accomplishments and what we care about.”

