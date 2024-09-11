Voters react to Trump saying he ‘took a bullet to the head’ over left rhetoric

A Fox News Digital focus group of Republicans, Democrats and Independents used dials to react live to former President Trump’s comments during the 2024 presidential debate Kamala Harris Tuesday, saying that he “took a bullet to the head” because of leftist rhetoric.

The focus group comprised 7 Democrats, 5 Independents, and 5 Republicans, represented by blue, yellow, and red lines, respectively.

Trump’s comments about taking a bullet to the head came during discussions about alleged “weponization” of the Department of Justice.

The Republican nominee contended that it was Harris and the Democrats who had weaponized the DOJ, “not me.”

At this assertion, the focus participants showed muted responses, with Democrats slightly above.

“I probably took a bullet to the head, because of the things that they say about me. They talk about Democracy – I’m a threat to Democracy. They’re a threat to Democracy,” Trump said.

With these comments, Republican respondents responded most favorably, as indicated by the red line that shot up. Independents, meanwhile, remained unresponsive, while Democrats dipped slightly downwards.

“The fake ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ investigation that went nowhere,” Trump continued, before being cut off by ABC News moderator David Muir.

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt while holding an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Just minutes into his speech, a gunman perched on a rooftop outside the perimeter of the rally, opened fire on the Republican nominee, and was killed by the Secret Service within seconds. A bullet struck his ear as he stood at the podium.

The gunman was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, whose motives remain unknown.