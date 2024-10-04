Voters in critical Michigan county focused on economy, candidate character as 2024 race tightens

Voters in Kent County, Michigan, could play a large role in determining who wins November’s presidential election, but many voters in the area are still undecided about their choice.

“I think there is too much division in his country. I think people on the left and people on the right hate each other a lot and I don’t think that’s right,” said one Kent County voter, who told Fox News Digital he is still undecided.

The comments come as Kent County, which includes Michigan’s second-largest cityof Grand Rapids and much of the surrounding area, figures to play an outsized role in November.

While Michigan is well-known as one of the seven key swing states in the upcoming election, Kent County figures to be one of the key counties. Holding over 6% of the state’s population, the county has traditionally been known as a conservative haven.

However, that trend has started to reverse itself in recent years, starting when former President Obama was able to capture the county in 2008. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, won the county during his presidential bid in 2012, while former President Trump took Kent County in 2016. It went back to Democrats in 2020, when President Biden was able to capture this important part of Michigan.

This year’s race promises to feature Kent County again, though some voters there remain unconvinced by the candidates.

“Something which stood out to me about Trump is that he didn’t bring us into any wars,” one undecided voter said before noting that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris’ “stance is a lot clearer on LGBTQ rights.”

Immigration stood out as an issue to some Kent County voters, with one telling Fox News Digital the issue was a matter of human rights.

“People having the rights to be in our country and the rights to health care,” said the voter, who indicated he was voting for Harris.

“Hopefully she can bring down housing costs and pretty much just inflation for young people like myself,” he added. “Trying to buy a house, trying to get loans and cars and things like that is very important for people of my age.”

However, another voter disagreed on the economy, arguing Trump is the right candidate to lead the country forward.

“I believe that a person who has run a company, that’s been in business, can do a better job than a lifelong politician in terms of making decisions,” the voter said.

That voter also indicated support for Trump on foreign policy, arguing he garnered the respect of world leaders.

“I think he was not afraid to stand up for what he felt is right,” he said. “I think other world leaders took note of that.”

Another voter, who indicated foreign policy was a key issue, disagreed.

“One candidate gets it and the other doesn’t,” the voter, who indicated support for Harris, told Fox News Digital of the reason he is voting for Harris.

“She understands the importance of our standing on the global stage, international politics, and our national security. I don’t think Trump understands that,” the voter continued.

Yet others had more trouble picking a candidate, most notably because of the divisive nature of modern politics.

“One day I’ll go one way and another day I’ll go another way,” one undecided voter told Fox News Digital.

“It’s hard to take her seriously, nothing sticks out about her,” she said of Harris, while also noting that he finds it “very hard to believe” that someone as rich as Trump “could care about people that don’t have any money.”

The voter also deducted points from Trump because of the “tone of his voice.”

“The name calling, I don’t particularly care for that,” the voter said.

