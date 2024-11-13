Voters across the country decide on state ballot measures

While many states voted on abortion measures and immigration initiatives, several blue states passed tougher crime measures.

“You’re allowed to rob a store as long as it’s not more than $950. Has everyone ever heard of that?,” President-elect Donald Trump said at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, in August. “You can rob a store, and you have these thieves going into stores with calculators, calculating how much it is.”

While convicted shoplifters have faced charges, California voters thought the penalties were not enough. Proposition 36 now makes shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders.

According to California crime data, shoplifting had been on the rise. Incidents jumped 27.5% between 2018 and 2023. Proposition 36 also tackles another issue in California – drug addiction. The measure increases penalties for some drug charges, including fentanyl. During the same time period, fentanyl overdose deaths were also up by more than 770%.

“Prop 36 is a balanced approach to reducing crime to keep our communities safe while holding repeat retail thieves and those trafficking drugs to minors more accountable,” said Elizabeth Graham, CEO of the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance.

The changes in the new measure stem from an initiative passed in 2014, which downgraded some drug offenses and thefts under $950 from felonies to misdemeanors.

“I know we’re all here to say no to Prop 36, but some of us are here to say hell no to Prop 36,” said a speaker at a rally in opposition of Proposition 36.

While the initiative passed with overwhelming support, those against the measure say it will disproportionately imprison poor people and those with substance abuse issues.

“This is not the time to return to our ridiculous failed policy of incarceration,” said another speaker against the initiative.

Colorado voters also voted in favor of several crime initiatives. In the aftermath of the pandemic crime rose across the country, including in Colorado. The most recent data shows violent crime is up 23.8% from 2019.

“I am going to make Colorado safe again. We’re going to make you safe. We’re going to do it fast,” President-elect Trump said at a rally in Aurora, focusing on suspected Tren de Aragua crime in the area.

Voters approved an initiative that removed the right to bail in cases of first-degree murder, when the proof is evident, or the presumption is great. Another measure requires criminals convicted of violent crimes, to serve more of their sentences, before being eligible for parole.

Voters also approved a fund for police officer recruitment, retention and training and a separate fund to help victims of crime.

“Places like Denver have given away, have diverted $9 million out of law enforcement. Why? Because we need to take care of the euphemistically named newcomers. We have a spending problem. We have a prioritization problem. Crime is going up because of your policies,” Colorado state Rep. Ken DeGraaf said during a hearing on a property tax bill in August.

Colorado voters also denied an effort to end hunting of wild cats like Mountain Lions, Bobcats and Lynx. Most states allow for Bobcat and Mountain Lion hunting, but Lynx are already federally protected. California has passed a state ban on sport hunting Mountain Lions. Florida’s panthers are classified as endangered under federal law.

Florida voters also approved protections for hunters and fishermen. The measure adds language to the state constitution that provides a right to hunt and fish. Proponents say the change guards against efforts to take away those rights. Opponents say the addition is legal overkill.

In Maine, voters decided against changing their state flag. The first official flag, used between 1901 and 1909, gained popularity in recent years. It shows a pine tree and star. But voters decided to keep the blue state seal as its official flag.

There were also several unusual local laws passed. Voters in Miami-Dade county decided to expand public Wi-Fi access. Malheur County, Oregon voted against repealing a mandate that would have ended some discussions over shifting the Idaho-Oregon border. Voters in Illinois also voted on state boundaries. Seven counties voted in favor of exploring whether to secede from the state over differences with Cook County which holds Chicago.