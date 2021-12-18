NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost 40 American citizens and lawful permanent residents left behind from President Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan were evacuated Friday by a volunteer civilian group..

Thirty-nine American citizens and lawful residents were evacuated from the war-torn country Friday and arrived at New York City’s JFK airport on Saturday morning thanks to the volunteer group Project Dynamo, according to the New York Post.

Among the evacuees, more than a dozen children including an 11-month-old American citizen,

“This is the first known major airlift rescue with American boots on the ground since the U.S. government abandoned the country of Afghanistan in August,” James Judge, a spokesman for the organization, said in a statement.

Two members of Project Dynamo reportedly flew into Afghanistan from an undisclosed country earlier this week and brought evacuees to a safehouse near Kabul with a group of volunteers.

After being vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus, the evacuees were flown out of Kabul airport on two flights paid for by Berry Aviation.

The Biden administration on Monday admitted it left hundreds more U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan after chaotic withdrawal. The numbers, disclosed in a press release from the State Department, are drastically higher than the estimates President Biden gave regarding the number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan after U.S. forces left the country.

In addition, a suicide bomb attack outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said – making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in 10 years.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report