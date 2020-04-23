Virginia's Northam denies breaking coronavirus stay-at-home orders to visit the Outer Banks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office denied the governor had left the state for the Outer Banks after issuing a stay-at-home order.

Rumors circulated social media that the Democratic governor had traveled to his second home in the Outer Banks, N.C., after signing an executive order asking Virginians to “remain at their place of residence,” with the exception of essential travel.

Northam’s order was issued March 30 and is set to expire June 10.

“This is a fact: Gov. Northam has been working on behalf of Virginians seven days a week and has not left Virginia since stay-at-home orders have been in place. Anything else is a lie. People spread lies all the time for political gain and they should be ashamed of themselves,” the governor’s office told 8News on Tuesday night.

Beginning March 20, officials from Dare and Currituck counties, where the Outer Banks are located, closed their counties to visitors and non-resident property owners. Those restrictions will start to be lifted in May.

Republican state Senator Amanda Chase posted a video Wednesday to Facebook saying she looked into the rumors and found them to be false.

“Our initial report is that this is a false claim … that this is not true,” Sen. Chase said in the video. “We’re still looking into it, but I just want to let you know that the people that I have looking into this are finding that this claim is unfounded and not true.”