Virginia, Maryland among latest states to impose stay-at-home orders to stem coronavirus crisis

Maryland and Virginia became the two latest states Monday to issue stay-at-home orders telling residents to avoid going out for anything but essential trips for food, medical attention and other specific reasons as governments across the country scramble to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, each issued full stay-at-home orders, with Maryland’s taking effect at 8 p.m. on Monday and Virginia’s taking effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The order directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances,” a press release sent out by Northam’s office states. “Individuals may leave their residence for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others as outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Three, and engage in outdoor activity with strict social distancing requirements.”

Also notable in the Virginia order is a direction to higher education institutions to “cease all in-person classes and instruction, and cancel all gatherings of more than ten individuals.” Liberty University, a private college based in Virginia, had brought students back to school despite the pandemic and was moving forward with some of its lab classes which had less than 10 students. Other instruction at the university had been moved online.

On his order, Hogan tweeted that there were very few reasons for a person to leave their house outside unless they have what is considered to be an “essential job.”

“I have enacted an executive order which institutes a Stay at Home directive. No Marylander should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine or seeking urgent medical attention,” Hogan said.

He continued: “As we have previously stated, no Marylander should be traveling outside of the state unless such travel is absolutely necessary. If you have traveled outside of the state, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for Southeast Florida on Monday, according to the Miami Herald. He said the order would keep residents of four counties at home through “mid-May,” according to the paper.

The Maryland order will remain in effect until the state of emergency in Maryland is over and the Virginia order will last until June 10 unless Northam rescinds it beforehand.

North Carolina, Kansas and Rhode Island had previously issued stay-at-home orders that take effect Monday.

