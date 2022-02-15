Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears uses leather high heel to gavel in Senate after gavel goes missing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears reportedly used her high-heeled patent leather pump to gavel the Virginia Senate to order Monday after someone made off with her gavel.

Washington Post reporter Laura Vozzella tweeted that “an unknown prankster” took the gavel and hid it, but that Sears “took the trick in stride.”

“One shoe can change your life,” Sears said of her quick-thinking solution. “Just ask Cinderella.”

“Resourcefulness- never underestimate it!” Sears also tweeted in response to Vozzella.

Sears, who is the first Black female lieutenant governor of Virginia, presides over the narrow Democrat majority in the State Senate, where she is able to cast a tie-breaking vote.

On Feb. 10, she cast her first tie-breaking vote on SB137, which was related to discretionary sentencing guidelines.

Sears has already been a critical player in the administration of the newly sworn-in Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has taken measures related to COVID-19 and critical race theory in schools.

On his first day in office, Youngkin signed 11 executive actions, including ending the use of critical race theory in schools, investigating officials’ alleged wrongdoing in Loudoun County and allowing parents to decide if their children should wear masks in schools.