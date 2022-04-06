Virginia Gov. Youngkin donates first quarter salary to nonprofit law enforcement assistance program

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia‘s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that he is donating his first quarter salary to a group that provides support to first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Youngkin will donate his first quarter salary, which amounts to $43,750, to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program which is an organization that’s website says is “dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.”

Youngkin’s announcement fulfills a campaign pledge to donate his $175,000 gubernatorial salary to charity after a long career in investment banking that saw him accumulate a reported net worth of $300 million.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents.”

Youngkin added, “This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

VALEAP was established in 2008 following the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech University that left 32 people dead and 17 injured.

“The organization has served more than 500 officers from over 60 Virginia agencies and trained over 150 law enforcement peers to date,” the group’s website says.