Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat ‘roadblock’ of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda

A standout legislator in the state of Virginia with an eye for winning a newly drawn swing Senate district is vowing to end Democrats’ “roadblock” of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda priorities.

Virginia House Delegate Emily Brewer, who made history in 2017 by becoming the youngest female Republican elected in the state House Republican caucus, is running to represent the 17th State Senate District, and says its vital for the party to take down the Democrat majority clinging to power in the state legislature’s upper body.

“I want to live in Virginia. I don’t want to live in California,” Brewer told Fox News Digital during an interview last week. “One of the things that I want to work on is making sure that we can take back the soul of Virginia and make sure we really, truly restore that pro-business environment.”

“It’s wonderful that we got Governor Young and elected, but that last piece that we have to do is we have to take back the Virginia Senate. We have horrible things that have killed businesses in Virginia that we have to repeal, and we won’t be able to do that without taking back the Senate,” she added.

Brewer described how “scary” it was that Virginia was trending in the direction of California when it came to things like electric vehicle standards and other “extreme policies” that Democrats put in place when they controlled both houses in the state legislature and the governor’s mansion prior to Youngkin’s election in 2021.

She said there was no chance policies like that could be repealed until Democrats were ousted from control.

“I would say that their focus, especially the Democrat Senate, has been just a roadblock. The governor not for sound policy. They’re not standing with their friends in Israel and the Jewish community, which is absolutely unconscionable. I can’t even believe that we’re even having this conversation or question,” Brewer said, referencing state Senate Democrats killing a bill last week that would have adopted a widely recognized definition of antisemitism, as well as combat the anti-Israel boycott movement.

“Second, the Democratic Senate, it was spearheading the just radical policies that were just anti-victim and pro-criminal over the past three years,” she said, touting her work on legislation that she said would stop parole boards from letting people out of prison who were convicted of rape and murder.

“We are just entering a space in Virginia where we’re dangling at a cliff. We need to pull it back and we need to make sure that we’re supporting victims over criminals. And the Democratic Senate in Virginia does not have any interest in that,” she added.

Brewer expressed support for Youngkin’s tough-on-China approach, given the situation with the Chinese intelligence balloon flying over the U.S., and his desire to keep the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing farmland in Virginia as it has in other states.

She added that she was also working on legislation to ban the use of TikTok and WeChat, two Chinese apps, on government devices in the state

Brewer was unsure of Democrats’ stance when it came to China-related policy, but that they would find out when such bills came to the floor of the state Senate.

“What’s so key that we have to fight hard to take back the Senate, to work on Governor Youngkin’s agenda, make Virginia the best place to work, live and raise a family, and truly get our commonwealth back on track,” she said.

Brewer will face off against fellow Republican Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver who has never held political office, at a party convention expected to be held sometime in the spring.

In addition to her role in the Virginia House of Delegates, she has touted her experiencing running various small businesses, one of which she still owns in Suffolk, and says it’s what allows her to connect with everyday Virginians.