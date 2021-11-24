NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video that appears to be taken at Western Carolina University shows a tampon dispenser in a male bathroom with a note saying the machine was paid for using student fees.

“Western Carolina University utilizes student fees to fund tampons in the men’s bathrooms,” the tweet, first posted by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, said on Wednesday.

In the 14-second video, a sign can be see on the tampon dispenser claims the machine was there as part of a pilot program from the school’s Division of Student Affairs.

“The resources from this pilot are student fees and auxiliary operation funds,” the sign says.

Western Carolina University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In 2019, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is called for men’s restrooms to include tampons in order to prevent discrimination against “every person who menstruates.”

“While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay,” the group said in a statement. “Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically.”

