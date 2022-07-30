Video appears to show migrants led from bus to D.C. church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from video shot Friday appears to show several migrants entering St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., as busloads of individuals who entered America illegally continue to arrive in the nation’s capital.

Taken just feet away from an entrance to the church Friday, the video, obtained first by Fox News Digital, shows what appear to be migrants lined up and walking down a sidewalk as they waited to enter the church.

St. Peter’s recently launched efforts to provide assistance for the migrants arriving by bus in D.C.

In a post shared to Facebook earlier this month, the church, located just steps away from the Capitol and less than two miles from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, said it was seeking “sturdy shoes as part of our relief efforts for migrants arriving in D.C. by bus.”

“Sneakers or sturdy shoes only — no flip flops, please,” the church wrote. “Donations can be delivered to the parish hall on Wednesdays or Fridays.”

In an earlier post, St. Peter’s linked to a sign-up page for volunteers to assist with the church’s efforts to “provide meals, respite, and transportation help for hundreds of immigrants who are arriving in DC by bus daily.”

“St. Peter’s will be providing space, materials goods, meals, and volunteers to help welcome immigrants who are arriving in D.C. by bus daily,” a description from the St. Peter’s sign-up page stated. “We have a number of different areas of need: welcoming & assisting guests, hall clean up, on call transportation, and donating toiletries, OTC medical items, diapers & wipes, backpacks, clothes, baby strollers and bath towels.”

The sign-up page created by the church also asked for volunteers to help the migrants to enter the church through the C Street entrance, which appears to be the same entrance used in the video.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from DHS or St. Peter’s Church.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the D.C. National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a “humanitarian crisis.”

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about migrants being sent to their cities, blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. Arizona, however, has denied sending any migrants to New York City.

Bowser has asked that the D.C. Armory be used as a processing center and D.C. National Guard resources be used to help field migrants as they arrive by bus.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.