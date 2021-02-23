Victor Davis Hanson: 'Hardcore left-wing' Xavier Becerra would be 'our version of Tedros' at HHS

If Xavier Becerra is confirmed by the Senate as Health and Human Services secretary, America will have “our version of [WHO Director-General] Tedros [Ghebreyesus]”, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday.

“He’s a very effective hardcore left-wing politician,” Hanson said of Becerra, a former California congressman and the state’s current attorney general. “He’s spent the last 40 years either running for office or being an elected official or appointed official. He’s got zero experience in the private sector. He knows nothing about health care.”

“He’s our version of Tedros, the head of the World Health Organization — the first [director-general] to have no M.D.”

Hanson later pointed out that both of Donald Trump’s HHS secretaries had been more qualified to hold the post than Becerra. Former Georgia Rep. Tom Price, he noted, was a medical doctor, and Alex Azar had been an executive at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co.

CRUZ OPPOSES BECERRA AS 'ABSURD' BIDEN PICK FOR HHS SECRETARY

Host Laura Ingraham also pointed out, Becerra has been a staunch supporter of abortion rights and has claimed illegal immigration is not actually illegal because the border crossers “haven’t commited a crime against someone.”

Hanson added that Biden’s choice of Becerra also rings very similar to Barack Obama’s choice of Charles Bolden to become NASA administrator.

Bolden created a firestorm after telling an Al Jazeera interviewer that Obama wanted him to, among other goals, “perhaps foremost … find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contributions to science.”

“I’m worried Mr. Becerra, in the time of a pandemic, is going to say healthcare will be defined as immigration, or it will be defined as gun control,” Hanson said, pointing to ways Becerra could codify liberal policy objectives in his role.