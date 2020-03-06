Vice President Pence holds coronavirus briefing on White House efforts

Vice President Mike Pence said a cruise being held off the coast of Californa will be shipped to a non-commercial port so all crew and passengers can be tested during a news conference Friday.

Of the 46 people on the Grand Princess tested so far, 21 tested positive for the virus and 1 was inconclusive, Pence said. The rest tested negative for the disease.

“We’re takin gall measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans on the Grand Princess and just as importantly to protect the health of the Am public and prevent the spread of the disease,” Pence told reporters at the White House.

Pence, the head of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, stressed that the risk to the public remains lows.

“General risk for the American public remains low,” he said. “But if underlying health condition or elderly, it’s important to take precautions and use common sense, particularly as it relates to travel.”

Earlier this week, Pence promised coronavirus testing will be covered by private insurance plans and by Medicare and Medicaid. He said that because the Department of Health and Human Services has designated the coronavirus test as an “essential health benefit,” people will not have to pay for it out of pocket.

Pence, the head of the task force, will travel to Florida Saturday to meet with cruise ship operators who have felt the economic impact of the virus after some ships were turned away from various ports over fears that passengers and crew members could be infected.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Globally, the virus has spread to 85 countries, infecting 99,624 people and claiming the lives of more than 3,400 others.

The bulk of the cases are in mainland China, where the outbreak originated in December 2019. The U.S. has 244 confirmed cases in 18 states and 12 deaths, the majority in Washington state.

President Trump has defended his administration’s response to the outbreak amid criticism from Democrats and some medical health professionals. He said Pence was “working 20 hours a day or more” to spearhead prevention efforts during a Fox News town hall Thursday in Scranton, Pa.

Earlier Friday, Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package to provide funds to federal agencies and state and local government to battle the disease. He visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta later in the day after initially canceling a scheduled visit.

He said the canceling was because of suspected coronavirus case at the CDC. It was re-scheduled after the person tested negative for the virus.