Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” the White House said in a statement to Fox Digital. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence.”

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the statement added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.